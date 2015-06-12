Twitter users want a woman to be the company's next CEO

Change is afoot at Twitter. The company just announced that its current CEO Dick Costolo will step down from his post, and co-founder Jack Dorsey will act as interim CEO.

But the question remains: Who will be hired as the company’s next full-time CEO?

We won’t know until a selection committee is formed and it makes a formal decision. But Twitter users have already begun voicing their opinions.

And, for many, diversity is key.

With that, a bevy of users have begun tweeting their support for a woman to take the helm of the company.

Here are some examples:

Some people, such as Snoop Dogg, have already stepped forward as potential candidates. Others have already called for people like Sheryl Sandberg to be considered.

But now, we just have to wait and see if the committee will heed these tweeters’ advice.

