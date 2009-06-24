Twitter Users Buy 77% More Music

Nicholas Carlson
  • defence Secretary Robert Gates created a new cyber-command [WSJ]
  • Blog platform Posterous has acquired social news site Slinkset [TechCrunch]
  • Boston Globe, NYT company reach another tentative agreement [PaidContent]
  • Court forces Spot Runner to call Adam Shaw a cofounder, pay him $2.2 million [PaidContent]
  • Benjamin Button director in talks to direct the Facebook movie [Reuters]
  • FuckedCompany blogger, AdBrite founder is now a VC [TechCrunch]
  • Virginia Quarterly Review says Wired editor Chris Anderson plagiarized Wikipedia [VQR]
  • IBM names a new M&A honcho [Reuters]
  • Twitter users buy 77% more music than non-users [Reuters]
  • Twitter grows 1,444% in a year [AdWeek]
  • Partners, Hearst and Yahoo are also “Frenemies” [PaidContent]
  • Selling Deadline Hollywood, Nikki Finke got $1 million in cash and equity [WSJ]
  • What kills startups? A statistical breakdown [VC Experts]
  • AccuWeather opens a New York sales office [AccuWeather]
  • Microsoft acquired 3DV Systems [IndustryGamers]
  • Details of a Daily Beast freelancer contract [NYMag]
  • Former Yahoo launches photo- and video-sharing site, raises $3.5 million [PaidContent]
  • AT&T promises better iPhone coverage soon [Gearlog]

