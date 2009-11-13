Twitter Users Are Surprisingly Receptive To Ads

Who says Twitter users would flee if the micro-blogging service started serving ads to its users?



Take a look at this chart provided by Performics executive Michael Kahn. It shows that Twitter users are actually fairly receptive to ads and even discuss products themselves on the platform.

Performics and ROI Research surveyed about 3000 consumers as part of their analysis. This is another example of the growing social media advertising opportunity.

