People are making fun of how Amazon Prime Day features deals on random things like Tupperware and krill oil

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Amazon has declared today, July 15, “Prime Day,” a sales event that promises more deals than Black Friday.

The sales started at midnight, and new “Lighting Deals” are popping up about every 10 minutes. You have to be a Prime member to participate, though you can sign up for a free 30-day membership today.

A year of Amazon Prime typically costs $US99, while students can pay $US49 for membership.

Amazon is also offering discounts on some of its most popular products, like the GoPro Hero4 camera, the 7″ Kindle Fire, and the Samsung NX300 digital camera.

Some shoppers, however, don’t seem too thrilled with the quality of sales they’re being offered. Lightning deals in the past few hours have included discounts on things like seat belt extenders, Antarctic krill oil, and chef’s hats.

Many disgruntled shoppers are turning to Twitter to compare the Prime Day deals to a garage sale and to poke fun at the random assortment of items ready to order.

I think @amazon is making us go crazy over crap they want to get rid of: manuscript sealing wax, elastic cording, vitamins. #PrimeDay

— Wendy (@undercoverlib) July 15, 2015

If I wanted a garage sale I would go down the street… #PrimeDay

— Mike Ginn (@_akamike) July 15, 2015

I was really excited for #PrimeDay until I realised I didn’t need Tupperware, a shoehorn, or prenatal vitamins. #Fail

— Chad Errio (@ChadErrio) July 15, 2015

Automatic can openers and bath sponges? Not impressed #PrimeDay

— Cari Hoover (@sixbemuse) July 15, 2015

#PrimeDay BUST! Junk I cld get from a thrift store… How do I get a refund for 3hrs lost sleep?! #unhappyprimeday pic.twitter.com/EcQERdoAfV

— ✨phoeniXrising ✨ (@divalicious206) July 15, 2015

Yes @amazon a men’s fedora and menopause pills were actually exactly what I was looking for #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/LtLL11Jmqo

— Jaclyn Parker (@jackie527) July 15, 2015

#PrimeDay is like when your friend claims he’s throwing an epic party but you show up and there’s only a 6-pack and a bowl of Cheetos

— Greg Andersson (@Andersson_Greg) July 15, 2015

I’m not sure how I got here. #PrimeDay brings out my worst internet browsing shopping eyeing ogling tendencies pic.twitter.com/Kne0CAYHTY

— Anne Marie Lindemann (@am_lindemann) July 15, 2015

Though the vast majority of Twitter feedback has been negative, it seems like some shoppers were able to order the things they were looking for.

HOORAY! I got a Roomba. That was the only thing I really freaking wanted. I LOVE DISCOUNT SHOPPING #PrimeDay

— Shannon Morse (@Snubs) July 15, 2015

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

