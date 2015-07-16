People are making fun of how Amazon Prime Day features deals on random things like Tupperware and krill oil

Madeline Stone
Jeff bezosDavid Ryder/Getty ImagesAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Amazon has declared today, July 15, “Prime Day,” a sales event that promises more deals than Black Friday. 

The sales started at midnight, and new “Lighting Deals” are popping up about every 10 minutes. You have to be a Prime member to participate, though you can sign up for a free 30-day membership today. 

A year of Amazon Prime typically costs $US99, while students can pay $US49 for membership. 

Amazon is also offering discounts on some of its most popular products, like the GoPro Hero4 camera, the 7″ Kindle Fire, and the Samsung NX300 digital camera. 

Some shoppers, however, don’t seem too thrilled with the quality of sales they’re being offered. Lightning deals in the past few hours have included discounts on things like seat belt extenders, Antarctic krill oil, and chef’s hats. 

Many disgruntled shoppers are turning to Twitter to compare the Prime Day deals to a garage sale and to poke fun at the random assortment of items ready to order.

 

 

 Though the vast majority of Twitter feedback has been negative, it seems like some shoppers were able to order the things they were looking for.

 

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

