Twitter Users Are An Advertiser's Dream Come True

People who use Twitter are much more receptive to advertising than the average internet user, a new study from Interpret LLC shows.



Interpret surveyed 9,200 internet users about how they interacted with advertising and found striking differences between Twitter users and people who used at least one other social network – but not Twitter:

Twitter users were twice as likely to report rating or reviewing products online (24% to 12%)

20% of Twitterers sometimes click on ads, compared to just 9% of non-users

Again, 20% of Twitterers reported visiting company profiles or web sites, almost twice as much as non-Twitterers (11%)

Clearly, there is money to be made from Twitterers; it remains to be seen whether Twitter itself can make some of it.

