Check Out Twitter's Tiny Usage Relative To Facebook

Twitter reported earnings today. The revenue and EPS figures were great, but the monthly active user numbers were not.

Twitter said it has 241 million monthly active users, which is only up 9 million from the previous quarter. This has the stock plunging in after hours trading.

This won’t make Twitter happy, but we charted out its user growth in comparison to Facebook. Not only is Facebook significantly larger, it’s also adding more users on a quarterly basis. Despite the fact that Facebook is nearly ubiquitous, it added 39 million more users last quarter.

Twitter remains a niche service relative to Facebook. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon.

