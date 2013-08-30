TWITTER'S BIGGEST HEADACHE: Normal People Still Think It's Way Too Fast Paced And Crazy

Twitter upset its most active users by tweaking the way it displays conversations in its timeline.

There’s now a blue line that tracks conversations, which are displayed in chronological order, as opposed to reverse chronological order as it was in the past.

The reason its tweaking the design is that Twitter executives are worried normal people still haven’t warmed to Twitter.

Om Malik, citing “well placed sources” at Twitter, reports, “Twitter experiences a lot of churn and many people who sign up for the service then find themselves bewildered and bamboozled by what is going on.”

As a result, Twitter is whiffing on a key metric it wants to hit ahead of filing to go public.

Malik says Twitter’s plan was to hit 400 million users and 1 billion in revenue this year.

The latest numbers from eMarketer say Twitter will fall short of the revenue target.

Malik says Twitter is going to come up short on the 400 million user target, as well.

The “number one headache” at Twitter is that it’s still too overwhelming.

“People come in to Twitter hoping to find a timeline that looks somewhat like Facebook’s Newsfeed and instead find a fast-moving stream that can be very disorienting,” says Malik, “Others get bored and leave.”

Twitter is trying to make a design that slows down Twitter, making it easier for casual users to digest. A source tells Malik, “It is about making the service more human and have more empathy to new users.”

Read Malik’s full report at GigaOm >

