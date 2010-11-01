Twitter Is Adding A Spectacular 370,000 New Users A Day -- But Mostly Outside The US

Twitter has added 30 million new users in the past two months and now has 175 million, the New York Times reports (via Leena Rao of TechCrunch). That’s 370,000 a day.



Needless to say, that’s a phenomenal growth rate, one that makes Twitter’s goal of achieving a user-base of more than 1 billion seem perfectly feasible.

Interestingly, almost all of the growth appears to be coming from outside the United States. The chart below from Compete puts the growth of visitors to Twitter.com (blue) up only 13% year over year. This is slower than the growth of Facebook, which still has a commanding lead in the U.S.

A couple of months ago, we observed that one challenge for Twitter is figuring out how to truly “go mainstream” in the United States–the way Facebook has. Despite its awesome growth rate outside the U.S., the company does not appear to have done that.

And what does it mean that most of Twitter’s growth is coming from outside the US?

From a financial perspective, it’s a negative, as each international user is generally less valuable than each U.S. user (less advertising per citizen). From a brand perspective, however, it means Twitter is on its way to becoming a handful of Internet brands that dominate the whole globe.

