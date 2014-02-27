Twitter User Suspended After Posting 'Top Gun' Frame-By-Frame

Twitter user @555uhz is a very devoted “Top Gun” fan.

Since January, the mysterious tweeter has been posting scenes from the 1986 Tom Cruise classic flick on his account — one screen grab at a time.

Beginning with the opening credits, @555uhz uploaded each frame individually, even including captions for scenes that have dialogue.

Since posting the shots, the Twitter account amassed over 5,200 followers but was not following anyone else.

But despite the free publicity, Paramount does not appreciate their 110-minute movie being broken down for Twitter users.

On Tuesday, the studio’s lawyers sent a take-down notice to the @555uhz account. “No one is authorised to copy, reproduce, distribute, or otherwise use Top Gun without the express written permission of Paramount.”

Twitter has since suspended the account, and is directing inquiries to its copyright and DMCA policy, where the social media site says it processes DMCA notifications in the order in which they are received and those flagged are given the opportunity to file a counter-notice if reported material removed is believed to be in error.

The suspension has sparked a debate over balance between intellectual property, artist rights, and consumer convenience. It has also

caused an Internet backlash, with many citing this “Top Gun” moment as a response to Paramount’s actions:

Ironically, this film still was as far as @555uhz got in Tweeting out each frame, making it the final Tweet.

