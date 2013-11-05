Twitter Is Surprisingly Small Compared To A Bunch Of Other Apps And Online Companies

REUTERS / Stephen Lam Dick Costolo, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter

When Twitter goes public — as it is expected to do this week — there will be increased scrutiny of its user base. Right now,

Twitter has 232 million monthly active users, of which 53 million are in the U.S.

That makes Twitter much smaller than Facebook, which has 1.2 billion monthly users.

That’s not surprising. But it is surprising just how small Twitter is compared to a bunch of other online businesses.

Two Asian messaging networks, QQ and WeChat, are both bigger than Twitter. LinkedIn is bigger than Twitter (although the metrics they report favour LinkedIn).

Even Candy Crush Saga maker King.com is bigger than Twitter. And Candy Crush is growing so fast it may yet on its own eclipse Twitter.

Even Hotmail — the Microsoft online email product that became so uncool they rebranded it Outlook — is bigger than Twitter.

To put this in perspective, in Q3, Facebook added 182 monthly active million users from the year before: Facebook basically adds the equivalent 78% of Twitter’s entire user base to itself every year. And Facebook adds the equivalent of nearly four U.S. Twitter user bases in the same time period.

Here are some stats, for perspective.

Selected online/media properties ranked by user-base

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.