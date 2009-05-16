Twitter User Arrested For Inciting Financial Panic

Don’t try starting a run on the bank using Twitter — at least if you’re in Guatemala.



According to user-gen news site Demotix, Twitter user @Jeanfer was arrested for telling followers in his tweets to take their funds out of Guatemalan bank Banrural.

This isn’t the first time someone’s been arrested for causing financial panic using social media. Last year, South Korea arrested the pseudonymous blogger “Minerva” for allegedly destabilizing the economy. Alas, Minerva was eventually found not guilty. (image via BoingBoing)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.