Sad story, but the speed with which Twitter is spreading is astonishing.

Friends of snowboarders lost in the woods at Verbier Twittered updates on the rescue effort. Some of the party were saved. Unfortunately, a British entrepreneur, Rob Williams, died.

Details from AP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.