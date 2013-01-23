Twitter Ups Its Ad Prices For Super Bowl Sunday [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



While it usually costs $120,000 to buy a 24 hour Promoted Trend ad on Twitter, sources told Adweek that it will cost significantly more during the Super Bowl. The price apparently hiked up for Election Day, too, so the Super Bowl spike isn’t a huge surprise.

Walgreens is reviewing its $200 million media account. Publicis’ Starcom will be defending its incumbent position.

Meet PR exec Matthew Hiltzik, who will handle Te’o’s fake girlfriend scandal.

AdAge announces its 40 under 40.

DDB creative Bob Levenson died at 83 Wednesday. He famously penned tag lines including “Everybody doesn’t like something but nobody doesn’t like Sara Lee.”

Digitas promoted alum Dave Marcy as EVP/managing director at the SF office. he was previously SVP/media practice lead.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

THEN AND NOW: See How Your favourite Products Have Changed Over Time

The Bizarre World Of Vintage Cigarette, Weight Gain, And Gun Ads

Can You Identify Logos When The Words Are Removed?

This Is The Best Russian Meat Factory Ad You Will Ever See

Here’s McDonald’s First New Campaign For The Big Mac In Years

Here’s How Much It Cost To Buy An Ad In Oprah’s Lance Armstrong Interview

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.