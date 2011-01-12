Twitter Updates Mac App, Gets Rid Of Secret Backdoor Feature, Avoids Apple's Wrath

Photo: Mac App Store screenshot

Twitter has updated its Mac app for the Mac App Store with some modest changes, including a new, blue icon, replacing its previous black icon.Twitter has also — as far as we can tell — removed the secret backdoor feature that let certain people (who had purchased a certain software bundle in the past) get access to minor bonus features.



This secret backdoor seems to have violated Apple’s developer guidelines, and we’re rather surprised that Twitter tried to sneak it into the app in the first place.

Those who had unlocked the bonus features still have them, but new downloads of the Twitter app can’t access the screen to type in information to unlock them. (At least not by following the same instructions as before.)

