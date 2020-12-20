Twitter updates disclaimers on Trump election tweets to reflect the fact that Joe Biden is the winner of the presidential election

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter has updated the disclaimers that appear on Trump’s tweets.

Trump’s tweets that falsely claim he won the November election will include a new label that declares Joe Biden as the President-elect.

Twitter decided to update the labels after the Electoral College formally affirmed Joe Biden’s election victory.

Twitter has updated the disclaimers that appear on President Donald Trump’s tweets to reflect the fact that Joe Biden is President-elect.

Trump’s tweets, which still falsely claim that he won the November election, will be updated to include a new warning label.

The disclaimer reads: “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election.”

On Saturday morning, Twitter added the new label to a tweet falsely claiming that Trump “won the Presidential Election, by a lot.”

.@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

The social media platform has since included the disclaimer on three additional tweets.

Before this update, tweets alleging election fraud or falsely claiming a Trump victory were referred to as “disputed.”

Twitter has moved to make this change in response to recent events. “Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we’ve updated our label to reflect the latest information,” a spokesperson told CNN.

On Monday, the US Electoral College formally cast their ballots for the next president. Biden, as expected, crossed the 270-vote threshold required to win the presidency with 306 votes.

Normally, the Electoral College vote is just a formality. This year, however, it held outsized importance given that Trump is still disputing the election results.

