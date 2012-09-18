Twitter Unveils New Design On Today Show

CEO Dick Costolo unveiled a new look for Twitter this morning on the Today Show.



The new design puts emphasis on profile pages.

The biggest change is that at the top of your Twitter page you can have a big cover image. This cover image style is used on Facebook’s timeline as well as Google+ profiles. So, in that way, Twitter is just catching up with the competition.

Check it out what it looks like at fly.twitter.com.

Twitter is also updating its iPad, iPhone, and Android apps.

Here is a video detailing the new features:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

