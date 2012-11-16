How To Get A Push Notification When Someone Unfollows You On Twitter

Photo: Flickr / Sybren A. StÃ¼vel

Is your self-worth directly tied to the number of followers you have on Twitter?Do you want to be notified the moment someone unfollows you so you can be down on yourself?



Sayonara ($1.99 in the App Store) is the app for you. It integrates with your Twitter account so you can keep track of the exact moment someone decided your tweets weren’t cutting it anymore.

An older service, Qwitter, sends weekly emails for free and daily emails for $2 a month. But who wants to wait?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.