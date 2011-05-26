Twitter Finally Announces That It Has Bought TweetDeck -- And Then Says It Is Not For Normal Users

TweetDeck CEO Iain Dodsworth

Twitter has finally announced its aquisition of TweetDeck.Since word of Twitter buying TweetDeck broke months ago, the question has been: how will TweetDeck fit into Twitter’s portfolio of apps?



TweetDeck looks very different than Twitter for iPad, Twitter for iPhone, and and the rest. Also, acquisition is defensive and not part of any product strategy. Twitter wanted to keep TweetDeck out of the hands of Bill Gross’s UberMedia, which Twitter worried might have become a Twitter competitor.

The answer comes today in a blog post from Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. He says TweetDeck is Twitter for the enterprise:

This acquisition is an important step forward for us. TweetDeck provides brands, publishers, marketers and others with a powerful platform to track all the real-time conversations they care about. In order to support this important constituency, we will continue to invest in the TweetDeck that users know and love.

