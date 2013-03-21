Twitter Turns 7 Today

Today is Twitter’s 7th anniversary.
To celebrate co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, here’s a promo video the company made with some interesting stats about the company such as the first retweet, first tweet from space, and the #Jan25 hashtag that documented the 2011 revolution in Egypt.
Twitter now has 200 million active users posting 400 tweets a day, the company says.
Take a look:
