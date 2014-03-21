TWITTER: Here's How You Can Still Tweet From Turkey

REUTERS/Umit Bektas Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media in Ankara September 30, 2013.

Turkey’s government shut down access to Twitter in some parts of the country, after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to shut it and other social media sites down.

Twitter responded with instructions for people within the country to continue tweeting, via SMS:

