Twitter is having a field day making up fake Donald Trump Bible quotes

Earlier today, Donald Trump awkwardly dodged a couple of questions about the Bible, which he’s called “his favourite book.” He refused to name a favourite Bible verse, and when asked which Testament he preferred, he answered “Probably equal.”

Jokesters on Twitter have started to create fake Trump quotes about the Bible, playing off his mixture of self-promotion and plainspoken language. They’re all gathering steam under the hashtag #TrumpBible.

For instance:

There *is* room at the inn but Mary and Joseph refuse to stay there because it is LOW CLASS and a DUMP. #TrumpBible

— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) August 26, 2015

I lost a lot of respect for the Pharaoh. Never should have let the Hebrews go because of, what, hail? The Hebrews love me. #TrumpBible

— Josh Rovner (@JoshRovner) August 26, 2015

And Moses went to Pharaoh and said to him, “Let my people go!” and Pharaoh did because Moses knew how to negotiate. #TrumpBible

— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) August 26, 2015

Don’t get me wrong: Jesus? Great guy, classy. But a terrible executive. I would never tolerate a traitor within my organisation. #TrumpBible

— Jeff [email protected] (@AoSHQDD () August 27, 2015

This Pilate, I dunno; I can’t work with him. Wishy-washy. What is truth this, wash my hands that. You’re in charge! Make a call! #TrumpBible

— Jeff [email protected] (@AoSHQDD () August 27, 2015

Jesus turned water into wine. The good stuff. Not that garbage they serve at some places. #TrumpBible

— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 26, 2015

And so on… You can follow the latest here.

