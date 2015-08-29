Twitter is having a field day making up fake Donald Trump Bible quotes

Earlier today, Donald Trump awkwardly dodged a couple of questions about the Bible, which he’s called “his favourite book.” He refused to name a favourite Bible verse, and when asked which Testament he preferred, he answered “Probably equal.”

Jokesters on Twitter have started to create fake Trump quotes about the Bible, playing off his mixture of self-promotion and plainspoken language. They’re all gathering steam under the hashtag #TrumpBible.

For instance:

 

 

And so on… You can follow the latest here.  

