Twitter Triples Market Share As Total Ad Spending Drops In May

Charlie Minato
SMI May 2012 Media Market

Photo: Standard Media Index

Twitter tripled its share of social media ad dollars through May, to 12%, according to Standard Media Index, an adspend research company. Facebook declined to less than 50% share of social media dollars in the same timeframe.Total ad spending in May was down 3.6% compared to May of 2011, although year-over-year spending is still up 9.8%, according to SMI.

According to SMI’s data, which represents roughly 55% of U.S. ad spending, cable TV had the biggest jump (up 1.1% to 30.1% of total market share) in the YOY time period of January-May, besting out search and social.

However, the television category still fell a half a per cent because of losses (1.1%) in network tv and small losses in other categories.

Total media spending is down in May, which is not normal

In social, Facebook still rules, but Twitter tripled its market share

Despite gaining market share, television spending is down.

Even cable, which had the largest increase of any category according to SMI, is down .1% in YOY spending. However, Spanish networks Telemundo and Telefutura had YOY growth in each of the first five months of the year.

The NYT may be doing better, but print is not

The New York Times was up 27% in May, but the rest of the print industry is largely struggling. Newspaper and trade magazines also showed growth, but print fell from 7.1% of total advertising share to 5.9%.

The full data looks like this

Category 2011 2012 Change Network

36.2% 35.0% -1.2% Cable TV 29.0% 30.1% 1.1% Syndication/Dist. 3.8% 3.2% -0.6% Other (TV) 0.9% 1.3% 0.4% Display 6.5% 6.2% -0.3% Search 3.4% 4.1% 0.7% Video 0.8% 1.0% 0.2% Social 0.7% 1.0% 0.3% Other (Digital) 3.1% 3.6% 0.5% Consumer 5.3% 4.2% -1.1% Trade 0.3% 0.3% 0.0% Spot 3.0% 2.9% -0.1% Network/Syndication 1.1% 1.2% 0.1% Billboards 1.4% 1.3% -0.1% Cinema 0.4% 0.3% -0.1% Other (OOH) 1.2% 0.9% -0.3% Dallies 1.1% 0.9% -0.2% Community 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% Other 1.0% 1.6% 0.6%

That's how the money is being spent...

...now check out who it's working for.

