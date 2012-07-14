Twitter Triples Market Share As Total Ad Spending Drops In May

Photo: Standard Media Index

Twitter tripled its share of social media ad dollars through May, to 12%, according to Standard Media Index, an adspend research company. Facebook declined to less than 50% share of social media dollars in the same timeframe.Total ad spending in May was down 3.6% compared to May of 2011, although year-over-year spending is still up 9.8%, according to SMI.



According to SMI’s data, which represents roughly 55% of U.S. ad spending, cable TV had the biggest jump (up 1.1% to 30.1% of total market share) in the YOY time period of January-May, besting out search and social.

However, the television category still fell a half a per cent because of losses (1.1%) in network tv and small losses in other categories.

