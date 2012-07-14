Twitter Triples Market Share As Total Ad Spending Drops In May

Photo: Standard Media Index
Twitter tripled its share of social media ad dollars through May, to 12%, according to Standard Media Index, an adspend research company. Facebook declined to less than 50% share of social media dollars in the same timeframe.Total ad spending in May was down 3.6% compared to May of 2011, although year-over-year spending is still up 9.8%, according to SMI.
According to SMI’s data, which represents roughly 55% of U.S. ad spending, cable TV had the biggest jump (up 1.1% to 30.1% of total market share) in the YOY time period of January-May, besting out search and social.
However, the television category still fell a half a per cent because of losses (1.1%) in network tv and small losses in other categories.
Even cable, which had the largest increase of any category according to SMI, is down .1% in YOY spending. However, Spanish networks Telemundo and Telefutura had YOY growth in each of the first five months of the year.
The New York Times was up 27% in May, but the rest of the print industry is largely struggling. Newspaper and trade magazines also showed growth, but print fell from 7.1% of total advertising share to 5.9%.
Category 2011 2012 Change Network
36.2% 35.0% -1.2% Cable TV 29.0% 30.1% 1.1% Syndication/Dist. 3.8% 3.2% -0.6% Other (TV) 0.9% 1.3% 0.4% Display 6.5% 6.2% -0.3% Search 3.4% 4.1% 0.7% Video 0.8% 1.0% 0.2% Social 0.7% 1.0% 0.3% Other (Digital) 3.1% 3.6% 0.5% Consumer 5.3% 4.2% -1.1% Trade 0.3% 0.3% 0.0% Spot 3.0% 2.9% -0.1% Network/Syndication 1.1% 1.2% 0.1% Billboards 1.4% 1.3% -0.1% Cinema 0.4% 0.3% -0.1% Other (OOH) 1.2% 0.9% -0.3% Dallies 1.1% 0.9% -0.2% Community 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% Other 1.0% 1.6% 0.6%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.