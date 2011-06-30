Twitter Tries To Woo Shell-Shocked Developers Back Into The Fold

Photo: AP

Twitter is going to open a new site to share information with its shell-shocked developer community, Giga Om reports.Twitter cracked down on its ecosystem in a big way, introducing its own clients, link-shortening service and photo-hosting service. But it needs developers to become a platform and broaden its usage beyond the things it can’t do.



The goal of the site will be to offer up as much information as possible to developers and partners, Twitter platform director Ryan Sarver told Giga Om. Anything will help. Just don’t call it Twitter+.

