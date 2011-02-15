Twitter Trending Topics Come From Mainstream Media, Not "Influencers"

HP’s researchers did a study of Twitter‘s trending topics: how and why a topic starts trending on Twitter. Twitter’s trending topics are important because they attract lots of attention — and Twitter has started selling ads against them. (Mashable)



It turns out that what matters most is how often a tweet is retweeted rather than who tweets it. More interestingly, especially for self-proclaimed “social media evangelists” and other “influencers”, most of the trending topics are simply news stories from mainstream media outlets that get retweeted and whose topic ends up trending.

