Twitter Traffic Still Growing, But Bumpier, Post-Oprah

The buzz around Twitter has faded a little since it peaked in April, according to Google Trends, which represents search volume. But traffic to Twitter.com is still increasing, albeit with a few bumps, according to comScore.

The week ending May 10, Twitter attracted 6.2 million U.S. unique visitors, according to comScore. That’s up 11% from the week ending April 19, when Ashton Kutcher raced CNN to 1 million followers and Oprah Winfrey joined Twitter. But it’s down from the week before, when Twitter attracted 6.8 million uniques.

Standard disclaimer: While this is interesting, it’s just one metric from one source. comScore doesn’t have access to the metric Twitter cares most about — “tweet views” — and it doesn’t have much visibility into Twitter’s activity on desktop apps, mobile, or SMS.

And anyway, Twitter’s becoming mainstream is going to take months or years, not weeks. So as long as the long-term chart is still pointing up and to the right, Twitter is in good shape.

