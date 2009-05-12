Twitter Traffic Passes The New York Times, Wall Street Journal

- Microsoft-SAP is a “random rumour” says Ballmer [Reuters]
- Facebook finally tests a payments system [VentureBeat]
- NYT launches Times Wire and Times Reader 2.0 [PaidContent]
- Twitter traffic passes WSJ, NYT [PaidContent]
- MSN integrates City Guides with local Live Search [SEL]
- Google redesigns Google News layout [SEL]
- What does Facebook’s more open API mean for Twitter developers? [Inside Facebook]
- The Google’s plan to save the New York Times and Washington Post [NYTPicker]
- This is not another Great Depression [Freakonomics]
- Creating a Facebook page for a client is harder than it looks [AdAge]
- Slate launches lady blog called Double X [NYT]
Photo: Birdfreak.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.