Nielsen says US traffic to Twitter grew 1,382% between February 2008 and February 2009 — from 475,000 unique visitors to 7 million.



Yes, Twitter has no business model and we can think of 100 things — including Halle Berry’s Catwoman movie — that are more popular, but that’s still plain ridiculous.

