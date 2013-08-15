Twitter Totally Trolled Al Qaeda

Geoffrey Ingersoll

An Al Qaeda affiliate asked its loyal Twitter followers for suggestions to help with Public Relations, and the Twitter hive mind answered.

J.M. Berger, a counter terrorism expert who wrote the book Jihad Joe: Americans Who Go To War In The Name Of Jihad, started the trolling with this tweet:

Then it picked up steam:

Then the original al Qaeda poster tweets this out:

The rough translation is “American infidels involved in ‘Al Hastaq’ (hash tag) of suggestions for public relations (frowny face emoticon).”

J.M. Berger, not satisfied with the total trolling, immediately called them out for their use of emoticons:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.