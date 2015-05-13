PHOTOS: Twitter just moved into a new office in Canada and it's very Canadian

To celebrate a new office move and mark its second anniversary doing business in the country, Twitter held a party at its Canadian HQ in Toronto earlier this month.
Its grand opening was a “community affair,” Twitter says in a blog post.
Twitter’s held host to local advertising partners and Tweeters, putting on local food and entertainment.
When the office isn't packed with revelers, Twitter's Toronto HQ is an open workspace, which Twitter says encourages collaboration between staff. This is 'The Library.'
But it's bright and breezy. All the meeting rooms have glass walls, which Twitter says embodies the 'transparency' of its platform.
