PHOTOS: Twitter just moved into a new office in Canada and it's very Canadian

To celebrate a new office move and mark its second anniversary doing business in the country, Twitter held a party at its Canadian HQ in Toronto earlier this month.

Its grand opening was a “community affair,” Twitter says in a blog post.

Twitter’s held host to local advertising partners and Tweeters, putting on local food and entertainment.

