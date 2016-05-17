Twitter is about to fix one of the most annoying parts of its product

Rebecca Cook Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter is about to make a long-needed change that will make everyone’s lives easier.

The company will no longer include web links or photos in the 140 character limit for tweets, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier. The report notes that the changes could come within weeks.

That sounds like a small change, but for users of the service who have wasted a lot of time editing their tweets just so that they could include a link or photo, this is sure to be very welcome news. Links inside a tweet currently take up 23 characters, Bloomberg reports.

That said, Twitter’s 140- character limit is something of a touchy issue. When reports surfaced in January that Twitter was considering scrapping the limit entirely, many Twitter users revolted, claiming that the service would lose the quality that makes it unique. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was forced to weigh in to defuse the situation, promising that the limit was not going away.

Twitter declined to comment.

