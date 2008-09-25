Twitter To McCain: Suspend This!

Turns out we’re not the only ones who’ve been inspired by John McCain’s brilliant idea to suspend his campaign to focus on the economic crisis. The cranks at Twitter are doing the same thing, using “#suspending” — a “hash tag” Twitterers use to track a meme.



Nate Perkins, for instance, is “suspending my homework until i get a tv.” Jack Holt is “suspending my diet to deal with a pizza crisis tonight.”

The #suspending meme appears to have been started by Jason Rosenbaum, a DC-based “writer, musician, and political blogger” at TheSeminal.com. Here’s the latest in real time:

Earlier: Stuff People Should Stop Doing During The Financial Crisis

