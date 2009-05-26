Twitter To Make A TV Show

Twitter and production companies Reveille and Brillstein Entertainment are joining to come out with a TV show that is about “putting ordinary people on the trail of celebrities in a revolutionary competitive format.” Variety reports the novelist Amy Ephron — yes, she’s Nora Ephron’s sister — came up with the idea.



Our guess is Twitter the company will put about zero resources into the show and its creation. The startup is also officially backing a book of Twitter witticisms to be published by HarperCollins in the Fall. CEO Ev Williams must just figure the exposure is good for the startup’s growth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.