Twitter To Look More Like Facebook's News Feed

Everybody says Twitter will announce “in-line” photos and video at its big press event later today.



We think this means that when people upload photos and video to Twitter, you will see the media in your Twitter stream. As things are now, you have to click on a link to see the photos and video.

To us, the changes sounds like they will make Twitter look more like Facebook’s News Feed. (Facebook’s been copying Twitter for some time now, so we suppose it’s only fair that things go the other way for once.)

We’re worried this change will leave our Twitter stream cluttered with media we currently ignore. Maybe, there will be an option to turn the videos and photos off.

But, since we try not to be the type of people who hate change just because its change, we’d like to give Twitter the benefit of the doubt until later tonight when we get to see the product in action.

We wouldn’t be surprised to hear that in-line photos and videos will only work on Twitter.com and not all the third-party apps. That would make Twitter.com a more attractive place for brand advertising.

