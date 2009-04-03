Twitter To Add Search Box To Profile Pages

Nicholas Carlson

Twitter is adding a search box to its users profile page. It’s smart, because we think search is one way Twitter can make a lot of money.

But how about for power Twitter users who don’t use the Web site? Twitter will make lots of money when it the first search result is a sponsored tweet, no matter where that search result is viewed.

Here’s a screenshot of how the updated profile will look:

