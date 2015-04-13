Twitter is threatening to shut down the Periscope accounts of everyone who illegally streamed 'Game of Thrones' online

The first episode of the new season of “Game of Thrones” premiered in the US last night, and excited fans took to livestreaming app Periscope to share the new episode.

But Mashable reports that Twitter is threatening to close accounts that were involved with the “Game of Thrones” streams.

As spotted by Australian media news site Mumbrella, Many fans chose to stream the new episode of “Game of Thrones” online so that their followers could share the experience:

But Twitter isn’t happy. A Periscope source told Mashable that “anyone who violates the terms of service will be suspended or shut down.” And Twitter said that “We reserve the right to remove content alleged to be infringing without prior notice and at our sole discretion.”

“Game of Thrones” has a long-running piracy problem, and it’s not limited to Periscope. Four episodes of the new series leaked online before its premiere, and are being shared on torrent sites. It’s thought that the leak came from DVD copies of the new season that were circulated to journalists ahead of the broadcast.

There’s more at Mumbrella.

