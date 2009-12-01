Twitter The Second Most Searched Term On Bing For 2009

The year is just about expired, so here’s a list to remind you how you wasted it.
Bing posted its top 10 trending search terms for 2009:
- Michael Jackson
- Swine Flu
- Stock Market
- Farrah Fawcett
- Patrick Swayze
- Cash for Clunkers
- Jon and Kate Gosselin
- Billy Mays
- Jaycee Dugard
Don’t feel like this an accurate portrayal of how you wasted 2009 what you searched for? Well, maybe you’re not a part of the 9% of the country using Bing. Or, maybe you’re just in denial.
