Twitter The Second Most Searched Term On Bing For 2009

The year is just about expired, so here’s a list to remind you how you wasted it.

Bing posted its top 10 trending search terms for 2009:

Michael Jackson Twitter Swine Flu Stock Market Farrah Fawcett Patrick Swayze Cash for Clunkers Jon and Kate Gosselin Billy Mays Jaycee Dugard

Don’t feel like this an accurate portrayal of how you wasted 2009 what you searched for? Well, maybe you’re not a part of the 9% of the country using Bing. Or, maybe you’re just in denial.

