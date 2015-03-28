Twitter says #ThankYouEllenPao

Madeline Stone, Matt Weinberger

The jury has ruled against Ellen Pao in all four counts in her gender discrimination suit against Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, meaning she’s entitled to no damages and Kleiner Perkins is off the hook.

Twitter erupted shortly after the verdict was first announced, before we knew the jury would have to go back for further deliberations. 

A #ThankYouEllenPao hashtag broke out on Twitter Friday afternoon, during the lull while waiting for the final, final verdict. Observers expressed their support for Pao’s case:

 

 

