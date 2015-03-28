Twitter says #ThankYouEllenPao

The jury has ruled against Ellen Pao in all four counts in her gender discrimination suit against Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, meaning she’s entitled to no damages and Kleiner Perkins is off the hook.

Twitter erupted shortly after the verdict was first announced, before we knew the jury would have to go back for further deliberations.

Pro-tip: discriminating in hiring is NOT a good alternative to discriminating in promotions. https://t.co/BpHQU0Fr6k #ellenpao

— Joelle Emerson (@joelle_emerson) March 27, 2015

Regardless of verdict huge kudos & respect for @ekp. She has opened the eyes of many & doors for women who face this regularly #ellenpao #fb

— Lauren Cooney (@lcooney) March 27, 2015

Big loss for Pao/big win (except for the trial that showed a very troubled firm) for Kleiner

— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 27, 2015

Men in tech hovering over the keyboard, wondering if you should tweet that thing about the Pao verdict: the answer is probably no.

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) March 27, 2015

A jury finding that your sexism did not reach the level of actually being illegal is not a great thing to feel pleased about

— Matthew Garrett (@mjg59) March 27, 2015

A #ThankYouEllenPao hashtag broke out on Twitter Friday afternoon, during the lull while waiting for the final, final verdict. Observers expressed their support for Pao’s case:

#ThankYouEllenPao for telling your story. We need more women telling their stories. You are appreciated and loved.

— Randi Harper (@freebsdgirl) March 27, 2015

#ThankYouEllenPao for being courageous enough to share your story & speak out against gender discrimination. We believe & support you!

— Sarah W. (@SeeSarahCode) March 27, 2015

I want to thank my cofounder @AESam for being a woman in tech and fighting the good fight. Best fullstack dev I ever met. #ThankYouEllenPao

— David Carroll (@profcarroll) March 27, 2015

#ThankYouEllenPao for agreeing to be the public face of a pervasive problem that affects us all.

— Christina Xu (@xuhulk) March 27, 2015

#ThankYouEllenPao for taking a stand for the rest of us. You’re an inspiration to so many women working in this field!

— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) March 27, 2015

So while the jury learns to count or whatever I’d like to take this moment to say #ThankYouEllenPao for taking this case to trial.

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 27, 2015

#ThankYouEllenPao for showing to everyone how broken venture capital culture truly is.

— Shanley (@shanley) March 28, 2015

#ThankYouEllenPao for being an awesome investor and advisor. We would not be here without you.

— Harry Glaser (@harryglaser) March 28, 2015

