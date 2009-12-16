Twitter Lets Multiple Users Tweet To The Same Account





Twitter is testing a new feature called “Contributors” which allows multiple users to contribute tweets to a single Twitter account.

The feature, in a limited beta, is one of many Twitter says it is working on for business accounts. It’s already supported by Twitter’s API and will work with business applications by CoTweet and HootSuite.

Twitter, which has until recently focused on raising cash and growing its userbase, is slowly turning on its revenue spigot. Earlier this fall, it signed a search deal with Google and Microsoft. There’s been talk of new ads.

Still, an IPO or any kind of exit for Twitter remains some ways off.

On Twitter’s blog, product exec Anamitra Banerji explains how “Contributors” works:

The feature appends the contributor’s username to the tweet byline, making the business to consumer communication more personal; e.g. if @Twitter invites @Biz to tweet on its behalf, then a tweet from @Twitter would include @Biz in the byline so that users know more about the real people behind organisations.

