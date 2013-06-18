Twitter Is Testing A New Feature To Help You Find Who Your Friends Are Following

Twitter’s Michael Sippey

The engineers at Twitter have come up with a new way to help you find interesting people to follow, revealed Michael Sippey, vice president of product for Twitter, today at the Bloomberg Next Big Thing Summit.



If a bunch of your friends all add a new person at the same time, Twitter will send you a direct message alerting you of that.

The idea is to help you expand your network of Twitter followers with less effort on your part. It will also help you find whose star is rising in the Twitterverse.

Sippey (@sippey) said the idea came from engineers as they were looking at ways to analyse public Twitter data, which includes the list of who follows who.

