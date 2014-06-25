Twitter Is Testing A New Feature Called 'Retweet With Comment'

Twitter is experimenting with a new feature that would let you more easily comment on other tweets, according to Sarah Perez at TechCrunch.

The “Retweet with comment” feature lets you showcase the original tweet in a Twitter Card, leaving you with a full 140 characters to respond. As of now, your only options for responding to another tweet are to reply, leaving out any reference to the original tweet, or quote the tweet, which takes up a lot of your 140 characters.

The “Retweet with comment” would probably replace the “Quote the tweet” option, which simply lets you add your two cents to the original tweet.

The idea is that this feature would foster more conversations on Twitter, allowing for context while not detracting from the length allotted for a response, which users currently experience with the “Quote the tweet” option. This way tweeters can have more space to voice their opinion while still linking to the original tweet.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter is currently testing out the “Retweet with comment” feature with just a portion of its user base. Kurt Wagner of Mashable first detected the new feature in a tweet sent by Twitter’s head of communications, Carolyn Penner. But it seems like the test goes beyond internal with random users seeing the switch as well.

It’s important to note that Twitter is constantly experimenting with new features and updates, so “Retweet with comment” may not actually become a permanent reality. But the idea of trying to foster more two-way conversations as opposed to broadcasting opinions to the Twittersphere signals an interesting shift for the social media platform.

