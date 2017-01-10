This teen found 6 uncanny doppelgängers of herself after going viral on Twitter

The INSIDER Summary:

• Twitter user, Santana Gutierrez, posted a photo of her and her exact doppelgänger. • Turns out, she actually has six or more doppelgängers.

• People on Twitter shared pictures of their friends and various celebrities who also share similar features. • Gutierrez hopes they can all meet up for one epic photo sometime soon.

Back in September, Santana Gutierrez, 17, posted a photo of her and her “literal doppelgänger” to Twitter. Like any teenager or Twitter user, she was probably hoping that the post would do well amongst her friends and followers.

It likely wasn’t in her wildest dreams that the photo would go quite so viral. At the time of this post, it has been retweeted over 22,000 times and liked by 39,000 users.

It all went down when Gutierrez met Isobel, who was out talking to people about the Save the Children fund at the Fashion Valley Mall. While Gutierrez was listening to Isobel talk about the cause, she couldn’t help but be distracted by the elephant in the room.

“I kind of felt bad ’cause I wasn’t listening to what she was saying — all I was thinking was, ‘This girl looks exactly like me,'” Gutierrez told BuzzFeed reporter Tanya Chen, who reached out to her for comments.

The original tweet, while popular enough by itself, took off again early this January when Twitter user Lexi Maurins stumbled upon the post and realised that the two girls looked just like her friend. She posted a photo of @allyholtt proving that Gutierrez had yet another look-alike.

Things didn’t end there. People across the globe started sharing photos to the thread of their friends who also looked like Gutierrez.

In the end, six girls shared the striking resemblance, including two celebrities, “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho and Disney and Nickelodeon actress Samantha Boscarino.

“I was extremely freaked out,” she said. This even led her to confront her parents about the mystery of it all — you know, just in case. “I showed [the photos] to my dad because everyone said, ‘Your parents have some explaining to do,'” she told BuzzFeed.

Her parents were quick to shut down any rumours, but the Twitterverse still needs more convincing.

Many of these sceptics referenced the series “Orphan Black,” a sci-fi thriller show where most of the main characters have identical twins.

The show used the meme to their full advantage, even offering a helping hand to bring all of the women together.

While there are no plans to meet as of yet, it’s not entirely off the table.

BuzzFeed noted that Isobel, the original doppelgänger, and Gutierrez are still in contact and that she’d like to meet the other girls as well.

“It would be so funny for all of us to meet one day to see each other in person,” she said.

If and when that ever happens, the photo will surely blow the minds of Twitter users all over again.

I found my literal doppelgänger just now wtf pic.twitter.com/dphk7LodtJ

— SANTAna (@santanaa_g) September 24, 2016

@santanaa_g ummm I found your 3rd clone… y’all are triplets man ???? pic.twitter.com/eelv9AftyB

— . (@IdjB4H3vIMZTTD8) January 3, 2017

@santanaa_g fah real y’all should get a blood test ????

— PYT (@PhuckYoTwitta) January 3, 2017

Isn’t this how Orphan Black started pic.twitter.com/foUtvyFxNB

— ahmad (@Whateverahmed) January 4, 2017

@santanaa_g @allyholtt If you guys are ever in need of a clone phone hit us up. pic.twitter.com/OAB5q8lYV0

— Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) January 4, 2017

