Twitter Is Really Messed Up Internally, Says Scoble*

Robert Scoble just voiced his concern for Twitter on Google+.



More people left the company yesterday; six have left in the past few weeks: @crystal, @bs-eng, @evan, @jeremy, @robey and @stevej. Most are engineers. UPDATE: It turns out @robey and @stevej still work at Twitter, and @jeremy left in 2009, Twitter told us and Scoble writes.

Scoble says he’s heard from more than 20 sources that Twitter is really messed up internally. Twitter is fine for now, but it needs to get itself together quickly.

“The blood in the water has got to be exciting the Google team, too, because I bet they can swoop in, hire some of this talent, and while Twitter’s figuring out how to ship, Google can blast big guns over the next few months,” writes Scoble.

Twitter’s one saving grace? The deal it made with Apple, says Scoble. In June, the company announced that sign-in and sharing features from Twitter will be built into iPhone and iPad operating systems.

“I asked someone at Apple why they made that deal and the answer was “because Mark Zuckerberg is a ****ing a**hole,” Scoble writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.