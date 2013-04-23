Twitter Takes On TV With Biggest Ad Deal Yet

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Twitter Secures Biggest Ad Deal Yet (Los Angeles Times)

Twitter has nailed its biggest advertising deal yet. The social media company has reached a deal with Publicis’s Starcom MediaVest Group worth hundreds of millions of dollars over multiple years. The agreement is the first of its kind: a partnership between one of the largest buyers of advertising and Twitter. It comes as television networks prepare to woo advertisers with pricey presentations to showcase their fall prime-time schedules. It also heralds the arrival of Twitter as a must-have digital offering as more people visit social networking sites on mobile devices while watching TV. A recent study from Nielsen correlated increases in Twitter chatter with TV ratings. Read >

Does Social Sign-In Shift Signal Trouble For Facebook? (Marketing Pilgrim)

Social logins — when you use your Facebook account to sign in to other apps — helps social media platforms like Facebook collect user data and increase their reach and ubiquity. Not surprisingly Facebook is the leader in this area but what is surprising is the inroads Google+ is making. Google now controls 34% of user social login preferences. Read >

Why Developers Are Leaving The Facebook Platform (Andrew Chen)

Attitudes towards the Facebook platform have changed. So what happened? Here’s why developers have increasingly ditched the Facebook platform:

Lack of virality

Higher ad rates

Constant retooling

Competition

The feed is finite

Mobile platforms are the new sexy opportunities

Can Facebook regain the excitement around the platform that they had years ago? Read >

How Does Facebook Affect TV Viewership? (CitizenNet via AllFacebook)

CitizenNet studied 77 television shows from 2011 and 2012, focusing on the time around season premieres, when interest in shows is usually at its highest. It studied more than 20 metrics provided by Facebook’s insights tool, comparing them with Nielsen viewership numbers using linear regression. Taking into account metrics such as click-through rate, people talking about shows, and other figures, CitizenNet came up with a value for predicted viewership. Facebook activity did lead to increased viewership. Read >

How To Build The Perfect Pinterest Profile (MarketingThink via Business2Community)

Use Pinterest for business as a picture-perfect addition to your digital and social media strategy. The Pinterest user base, which has recently reached 12 million, continues to grow, and it has become the fourth-largest Web traffic referral source behind Google, direct and Facebook. However, small businesses and enterprise software companies continue to challenge the utility of using Pinterest for business outside of marketing to women. Read >

Small Business Successes Using Social Media (Business2Community)

As a small business you may find you are very limited on funds and need to find affordable ways to market your business. One of the top choices these days is turning to the Internet and using social media. Read >

