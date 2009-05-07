Twitter Switches From TinyURL To Bit.ly

Breaking news from the red-hot world of URL shorteners.



Twitter, the ultimate home of URL shorteners due to the need to conserve characters, has switched from Tinyurl to Bit.Ly. We just confirmed this in a straightforward test.

This isn’t much of a surprise, as Bit.LY is a portfolio company of Betaworks, which is also an investor in Twitter, via the acquisition of Summize.

TinyURL is the current leader in the space, but this could flip the market almost instantaneously.

Bit.LY raised some eyebrows when it recently raised $2 million — the reaction was something along the lines of $2 “million for THAT?!” — but this kind of market share will make them a definitive player in analysing what people are saying and linking to and Twitter.

Thanks to Aviary‘s Avi Muchnick

