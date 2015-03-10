Here's what's inside Twitter's swag bag for new employees

Tech companies are known for offering fun and compelling perks for employees.

Some of those benefits start as early as day one, according to Quartz, which compiled a list of the quirky ways tech companies welcome you on your first day of work.

Twitter, for example, gives each new employee a swag bag when they join the company. The bag includes a bottle of wine with Twitter’s branding on it, as well as a tote bag, a T-shirt, a laptop sleeve, and a notebook.

There’s also a week-long orientation called Flight School, in which Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and other executives get new employees excited about joining the company.

The first day ends with cookies, cupcakes, and champagne, according to Quartz.

Twitter is far from being the only tech company to offer freebies to new employees. New LinkedIn employees, for example, get a swag bag with a water bottle, a notebook, and a copy of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s book “The Startup of You.”

