Twitter Suspended The Account That Tried To Leak The Name Of Michael Brown's Shooter

Twitter has suspended the @YourAnonMessage account that posted what it claims is a picture of the police officerwho shot Michael Brownin Ferguson, Missouri.

After tweeting a series of threats to the St. Louis County Police Department this week, international hacker collective Anonymous used the @YourAnonMessage account to post personal information about the person it claims is the police officer who killed Brown.

“We don’t comment on individual accounts, but you can see the reasons why an account may be suspended in our Twitter Rules,” Jim Prosser, a Twitter spokesperson, told Business Insider.

The St. Louis County Police has been critical of the information Anonymous has been leaking. The Washington Post spoke with

Sgt. Colby Dolly, who said: “People really need to harshly judge the accuracy of this group, given that they have now given false information about several important things.”

According to Colby, the individual who has been named for the shooting is not, in fact, the shooter. The police department is reaching out to the individual to warn them.

In addition, The Wire points out commenters have indicated that the name that Anonymous released wasn’t listed among the Ferguson Police Department staff members Anonymous leaked earlier this week. On Wednesday, Anonymous released the St. Louis Police Department’s audio tapes from the day that Brown was shot.

Michael Brown was an unarmed teenager who was shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday. Last night, SWAT teams arrested two reporters and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. Protests in the small town have been increasingly tense over the past five days.

(h/t The Wire)

