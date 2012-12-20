Twitter Suspended The Largest Account Of Hacker Group Anonymous

Photo: Flickr/Sklathill

Update: It’s back.Original: Twitter has suspended the well-known Anonymous account, @youranonnews.



The account had around 750,000 followers at the time of suspension.

Gawker’s Adrien Chen is predicting that this will cause hell to break loose because the famous group hates online censorship.

Chen writes,

YourAnonNews typically spews out self-righteous propaganda, dubious information on breaking news, conspiracy theories, and hourly updates on Julian Assange. Still, it does provide a useful look into the zeitgeist of Anonymous and its associates.

Anonymous must have foreseen something like this coming because they have already shifted to a backup account @YANBackUp.

RT.com fills in a bit of information on why the account actually may have been suspended. The site reports that, “as recently as Thursday morning, YourAnonNews and other Twitter accounts affiliated with the movement tweeted information regarding the suspected whereabouts of Westboro members who had arrived in Newtown, Conn.”

Also last night, members of the online trolling group Rustle League claimed to have hacked the YourAnonNews account. Rustle League allegedly hijacked the Anonymous account and posted a series of tweets sending users to x-rated imagery.

Don’t Miss: Do You Care About Your iPhone Privacy? This App Will Quadruple Encrypt Your Messages And Shred All Data >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.