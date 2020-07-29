Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account and deletes his tweet featuring a 'misleading and potentially harmful' hydroxychloroquine video with a fringe Houston doctor

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Twitter has temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account after posting a hydroxychloroquine video Monday.

The company said the president’s oldest son violated its policy on “spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Under the sanction, Trump Jr.’s account would still be visible on the site and he would be able to browse Twitter, but unable to tweet or use functions such as the like button and retweets for 12 hours.

In the video he shared, a Houston doctor calls studies that question the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus “fake science,” fuelling a conspiracy theory that the treatment is being besmirched by elites.

A Twitter spokesman told Insider Trump Jr.’s account was not “suspended,” but rather “Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter has temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he posted a misleading video on the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine on Monday.

The social media giant said the president’s oldest son violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

A Twitter spokesman told Insider that contrary to the claim of a Republican adviser who shared a screenshot of the notice Trump Jr. was given, his account was not “suspended.”

“We did not suspend the account,” Trenton Kennedy, a Twitter spokesman, wrote in an email. “The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours. “

Specifically, his account was limited for “spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Andrew Surabian, a top aide to Trump Jr., said in a statement to Business Insider that Twitter’s move is evidence the company is “committing election interference to stifle Republican voices.”

The video in question shows a Houston doctor calling studies critical of the drug “fake science.”

In the video, the doctor goes on to describe hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for the coronavirus – there is no cure yet – and that “you don’t need masks” to mitigate the spread.

The same doctor has reportedly spread baseless theories “about alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams,” according to The Daily Beast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.