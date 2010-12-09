Twitter Suspends Account Of Operation Payback

If you go to the Twitter account of Operation Payback, this is what you see right now.



This was the service that served as the focal point for rallying hakcers to attack Visa and MasterCard as revenge for their suspension of payments to Julian Assange of Wikileaks.

Somehow we’re guessing that Operation Payback will still find a way to organise its attacks.

Click here for a guide to Operation Payback’s biggest hits >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.