Twitter Suspended An ISIS-Affiliated Account That Called For The Assassination Of Twitter Employees

Twitter An ISIS militant carrying the regime’s flag in a propaganda video.

An ISIS-affiliated Twitter account that called for the assassination of Twitter employees has been suspended, according to Vocativ.

The account, @DAWLAMOON, tweeted a series of four tweets on Sunday calling for retribution against the social media platform and asking “lone wolves” in the U.S. and Europe to target Twitter employees in their attacks. Twitter shut down the account on Monday at 2p.m. ET.

Vocativ translated the tweets before they were taken down:

“#The_Concept_of_Lone_Wolf_Attacks The time has arrived to respond to Twitter’s management by directly attacking their employees and physically assassinating them!! Those who will carry this out are the sleepers cells of death.” “#The_Concept_of_Lone_Wolf_Attacks Twitter management should know that if they do not stop their campaign in the virtual world, we will the bring the war to them in the real world on the ground.” “#The_Concept_of_Lone_Wolf_Attacks Every Twitter employee in San Francisco in the United States should bear in mind and watch over himself because on his doorstep there might be a lone wolf assassin waiting.” “#Attacking_Twitter_Employees is on the agenda of mujahedeen and lone wolves who are across Europe.”

The account behind the tweets, which had about 3,000 followers, seemed to represent Al Nusra Al Maqdisia (The Supporters of Jerusalem), a Jerusalem-based group that announced its support of ISIS in February and claimed to have fought in the Gaza war on its behalf. It is unclear, however, whether or not the account reflects official ISIS policy.

Twitter has been battling ISIS-affiliated accounts for a while, constantly shutting down more accounts, and apparently the groups behind the accounts are calling for dramatic action. If the ties with ISIS are confirmed, this would be the first time that the group is calling for attacks in America.

“Our security team is investigating the veracity of these threats with relevant law enforcement officials,” a Twitter representative told Fast Company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.